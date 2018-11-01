When we check our ballot for an election, we want to feel we know something about the candidates and that the individual we select is a responsible person who can represent us fairly and honestly, someone competent to do the job who can project us into the future.
It isn’t often we can choose between two people we like. So, in this election the details count! My choice for Coos County Commissioner is Katy Eymann. Katy has many years experience with governmental tasks. I know her to be patient, persistent and knowledgeable. She has a law degree.
She is concerned, as I am, about the idea of building a Liquid Natural Gas terminal on a spit near North Bend and Coos Bay where more than 30,000 people have homes, businesses, schools, churches, etc.
As we all know, the U. S. Department of Geology and Mineral Industries has predicted our area is due for an earthquake. We don’t know whether this event will be big or small, but Webster defines a spit as a low area of land, or a shoal, extended from the shore into the water (in this case, the Pacific Ocean). One doesn’t have to be a geologist to recognize it as an unstable area, particularly, when the spit is in close proximity to an undersea “subduction zone” where the earth’s crust is cracked and moving.
Liquid Natural Gas terminals can be nasty business if they are disturbed (check it out online). I don’t know what you think, but to me it’s a risk. So, I’m choosing Katy because I believe the terminal is a risk we shouldn’t take. Ask the folks on the other side of the ocean in Fukushima how they feel about risk. Ask the people in the Port of Brownsville in Washington state what they think.
Katy Eymann knows Coos County voters are focused on jobs, children, education, and much, much more. She wants to serve, and I believe she is up to the challenge. Let’s choose a future we can rely on and a candidate who will help us keep one. Let’s choose Katy.
Claudine Hundhausen
Bandon