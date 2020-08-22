I was blessed to grow up in a small town where I rode my bicycle to work for a cattle ranch after school. If the homework load wasn’t too heavy, a fishing rod might accompany me for the trip home. I loved the people who owned that ranch … and their friends, who were fellow ranchers, farmers, and loggers. They were some of the best people I’ve ever met, and they didn’t need a fancy degree for me to know they were also some of the smartest people I would ever meet.
It’s hard for folks who don’t come from a rural background to understand who we are on the coast, and exactly why our salmon, forests, rivers, ranches and farms mean so much to us (and what they mean to our resource-based economy).
There is a man who fully understands this though, and who feels the same way I do about the wonderful people here. I’ve worked many days alongside him, and while we didn’t always agree about the way to get somewhere … we always agreed on the end result we wanted for the people of this county. That was very simply to create a better future for our children and our families, while protecting what’s most important to us.
I think you learn a lot about a man when you spend time fishing with him, and I’ve listened to him tell me stories about growing up here while we’re fishing, and watched him smile as he talks about the folks here … and the many projects he’s working on to simply help people have that better future. As someone who loves history, he also has a unique historic perspective about our county, which gives him a tremendous foundation to help plan for a positive, bright future.
Those of you who know me also know I don’t get political too often, but I feel our local election this fall is a vitally important one. We’re fortunate to have two truly good people running for Coos County Commissioner (Position 1) who have very different views of our future, so they’ll be a clear choice of direction when you mark your ballot. My ballot will be marked for Commissioner Bob Main. I hope yours will be, too.
Cam Parry
Former Coos County Commissioner
Coos Bay
