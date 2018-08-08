Note to Claudia Craig: If you're going to make legal arguments based on the misinformation with which you've been dosed by Sean Hannity, you should know you're bringing a knife to a gunfight. The immigrants at the border are legally applying for amnesty in this country. As you seem to prefer capital spelling, let me say the only thing ILLEGAL happening at the border is the kidnapping and other tortures inflicted by the Trump Waffen-SS in acts of cruelty to human beings reminiscent of Warsaw, Poland, 1944.
I certainly agree with you when you write, "we have laws in this country and people who break them have consequences." Although not grammatically correct, the sentiment is spot on as it applies to our dear leader Trump.
If you truly believe, "there is no way he (Trump) would ever leave the USA," you must have missed what happened in Helsinki, and I have a part interest in a gold mine on Burnt Mountain I'd like to sell you.
Ron Dudas
Coos Bay