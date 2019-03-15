We were astonished and puzzled by a recent Facebook post incorrectly asserting that the new Coos History Museum had been constructed with tax dollars, and that tax dollars are used to sustain museum operations.
In fact, as many Coos County residents are proudly aware, a long and continuing tradition of entirely voluntary local support underlies both the old and new museum buildings; the artifacts, archives and images protected and exhibited; and the visitor, education and research services made available.
The non-profit organization that oversees museum operations grew from a local voluntary effort initiated in 1891, and continues as the state’s second-oldest historical society. The “old” museum building was constructed by volunteers. The new waterfront building exists because more than 600 area residents, organizations, and the Coquille Indian Tribe believed that local history mattered, and chose to provide very significant financial support for the project.
Elected officials’ enthusiastic assistance resulted in a clear building site, and their strong endorsements certainly helped secure funding, but no tax dollars were used for construction. Instead, local donations anchored multiple significant grant awards, enabling construction of spaces designed to serve the community indefinitely.
Due to this continuing, unusual independence from any dedicated tax base, museum services are supported to some degree by income earned from sales in the museum store, admissions to the exhibit hall, special events, and space rentals. Limited grant assistance is available, and routinely sought. We’re proud to be inspiring more prolonged visits and increased local spending by out-of-town visitors.
Ultimately, however, community benefit from the museum reflects time and financial support generously provided by those who love Coos County. Long-time residents and recent arrivals are generously volunteering their talents in the new space to assist with collections management, visitor services, education programs, etc. Their assistance, along with memberships, are of incalculable direct value; such community support also “primes the pump” for grants. But donations remain key, because they address critical, less glamorous expenses such as power, water and basic janitorial services.
The community is now again confirming its enthusiasm for the museum with a resounding response to a local family’s “challenge grant” (to which many readers have already donated). In short, the Coos History Museum is the embodiment of South Coast “can do” spirit, and serves daily as a source of justified community pride.
Anne Donnelly
Coos Bay