In his letter to the editor Aug. 14, Mr. John Hill wondered if Russia has been supporting the anti-Jordan Cove group with financial and other support.
Remember that the Sierra Club asked the Oregon Supreme Court to review (obstruct) the dredging permit issued by the Department of State Lands (The World, July 27). An article by Kevin Mooney appearing in The Daily Signal on April 22, 2018, may have answered Mr. Hill's question.
The Sierra Club Foundation and the Natural Resources Defense Council received more than $10 million in grants from the Sea Change Foundation, which in turn received financial support from a Bermuda company. Follow the money. Congressional investigators have linked this Bermuda company to the Russians. Russia does not like competition in its exporting of natural gas. Just when you think you’ve heard every detail about Jordan Cove, now it appears we may have a Russian connection.
Kent Tresidder
Coquille