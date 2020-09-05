You idiots out there that blame Trump for the troubles in this country are really screwed up in your thinking. Yes Trump is not very professional when speaking as the POTUS. However Clinton, Bush 43 and Obama lied repeatably to the public.
Where the problem lies in the USA is younger people are spoiled and have not good parenting. Morals are missing from today's young adults. All they care about is a freebie for them. The Democratic party has showed them that one world government is the way to go.
Ray Tielod
Coquille
