Am I the only person who remembers before the casino was built — we will be bringing cruise ships to the area and will certainly boost tourism.
Now, the lady that spoke on the local news, Sept. 11, 2018, is saying (after the ship carrying the golfers) we don't have a dock — maybe, as I wrote years ago, talk to the people in Astoria.
They have a commercial port — mainly cruise ships — they don't even have a casino. What they do have is a vision to update store fronts — not tear old buildings down. Revamp for nice retail shops and quaint cafes, not pot shops and resale stores along main street and box cars sitting on the bay with graffiti to look at.
From Astoria to Florence, tourists are there all year long.
Bandon is booming with new ideas all the time — now having a trolley — Coquille — the carousel.
I have lived here all of my life — Coos Bay was a nice area — others say they have tried to make it something it is not and have certainly failed.
Linda Dean
North Bend