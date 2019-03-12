I would like, respectfully, to ask Terry Bernhardt to provide his source of information that three times as many immigrants as citizens are arrested. It sounds to me like one of Trump’s inexorable and prolific lies. I researched the question. It turns out that only about 20 percent of those incarcerated in various jails are immigrants, which means 80 percent or so are home-grown criminals. That means four times as many citizens as immigrants are convicted of crimes. Illegal immigrants are most often arrested for being illegal immigrants.
Mr. Bernhardt betrays his own bias against people of color. Many, many citizens, including his and my forbears (unless he is American Indian) are immigrants. They come from every corner of the world and contribute to our country’s well-being and diversity. Some are from Mexico and Latin America. Not all.
Perhaps that many immigrants are arrested, but guilty of nothing and released?
Further, his logic about the pipeline is a little wonky: If a tsunami or an earthquake are not Mother Nature, what are they? I thought they were caused by things like subduction, when Earth’s plates move under and over one another. Does he know of some non-natural cause of which I am unaware?
Mr. Bernhardt, please do some homework before you speak. Misinformation is a huge problem in the U.S.
Since 2010, over 3,300 incidents of crude oil and liquefied natural gas leaks or ruptures have occurred on U.S. pipelines. These incidents have killed 80 people, injured 389 more, and cost $2.8 billion in damages. I am not speaking in favor of the Jordan Cove project. I am opposed to it. I am also opposed to misinformation and lack of knowledge. Yes, heavy rain and many other things threaten the pipeline. There are 2.5 million miles of pipelines in the United States today. In my opinion, for what it’s worth, that’s too many.
We need to be building renewable energy sources instead. Per Bernie Sanders: we sent a man to the moon. We can create green energy. Already, Oregon and Washington are the two states leading the union in hydropower. A huge percentage of our energy is renewable.
Fracking is a reprehensible insult to the earth and those who live around fracking operations. We need to be rid of it. Then we might not need a pipeline.
Faye Newman
North Bend