I was in the audience during a recent event when the speaker claimed that the Jordan Cove Energy Project would dump 37.5 million metric tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere each year. The claim was that Jordan Cove would put 15 times more greenhouse gases into the air than the Boardman Coal Electric plant.
These numbers just didn't seem right. If they were true, I wouldn't support the project. I spent about 20 minutes online and visited the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission website and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality website.
True numbers: Jordan Cove will send about 2.1 million tons of greenhouse gases into the air.
The Boardman Coal Electric plant puts about 4.0 million metric tons into the air. Check it out.
The problem is that the damage has been done. The good folks in that audience, 50 or 60 of them, will only remember the number 37.5 and 15 times worse. These folks, in good faith, will spread the word that Jordan Cove is 15 times worse than Boardman instead of 50% better.
This has been the struggle: Trying to correct misinformation instead of having an honest conversation on how Jordan Cove can be sited with the least impact on our community so we can enjoy the enormous economic benefits. I had hoped for better in our county.
Dick Leshley
Coos Bay