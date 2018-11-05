I am amused to read that our Senator MERKLEY is actually thinking of running for PRESIDENT ...!
He is so funny to think that just because he shows up at the border with an aide videotaping his trying to enter a federal facility where the immigrant children were being held, and getting refused entry, and that he wants Medicare for all, and he dislikes President TRUMP, etc., etc., that this makes him a possible presidential candidate.
He turns up at places where things are going on, trying to make himself look relevant and important and all he looks is ridiculous.
I cannot believe the Democrats can’t get someone that is a decent, honest, not corrupt, and intelligent person to run for any office, let alone for president.
Claudia Craig
Charleston