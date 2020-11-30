Why should healthcare be tied to work?
I have a friend who used to brag about having the highest quality healthcare through her job. She didn’t seem concerned that many others struggle to pay for healthcare, or go without it because they need the money for rent or other necessities. Then she lost her job, and now is struggling herself. Why should healthcare be tied to work? We all need healthcare and our job should not define our level of care. During a pandemic it becomes quite obvious that we are all healthier if everyone has access to healthcare. Healthcare is a basic human need.
Let’s have Medicare for all. It works. People love it. The medical providers are still private. You can go to whom ever you want. After eliminating the huge overhead of the insurance companies the cost will be less than we are paying now.
People don’t want taxes and ask how we will pay for it? Well, right now we are being taxed by the insurance companies. Premiums, co-pays, denials, etc. Let’s call it what it is, an unbelievably high tax that goes for company profits and overhead. We need health care dollars to go to healthcare, not into the pockets of these wealthy corporations. Human need, not corporate greed.
Therefore, we will have a tax for Medicare for all, but it will be less than what we are paying now. Everything and everybody will be covered.
Dulce Havill
Bandon
