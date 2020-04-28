Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

To the citizens of Coos County. As we weather the current world situation, we pray all are well, but we come before you with a request. In the upcoming May election, you will see on your ballot a county wide public safety measure: Measure 6-178 Local option tax for failing 911 radio communications system. Public Safety agencies in Coos County have been relying on a radio system which is at end of service and has failed numerous times. This radio system functions as the activation of emergency services response in Coos County.

Currently, all county fire agencies, most of whom respond to medical and rescue situations in addition to fires, three ambulance districts and 12 law enforcement agencies rely on this system to communicate with each other as well as give and receive vital lifesaving information with dispatch centers. Cellular phones are not usable in a large part of our rural county as a means of fast transfer of this information. State and federal grants are not available for this specific radio system.

Please, read the ballot information in your voters pamphlet, ask questions of your local fire, ambulance and police/sheriff agencies to inform yourselves of this need. Then, we ask you to vote yes on this limited, five-year public safety tax levy to fix this vital radio communications system.

Thank you,

Kelley Andrews

Coos County 911 Radio Communications Advisory Group

 

Endorsements:

Bandon Fire Bridge Fire

Charleston Fire Coos Bay Fire

Coquille Fire Dora-Sitkum Fire

Fairview Fire Greenacres Fire

Hauser Fire Lakeside Fire

Millington Fire Myrtle Point Fire

North Bay Fire North Bend Fire

Powers Fire Sumner Fire

Coos County Sheriff’s Office Coos Bay PD

North Bend PD Bandon PD

Myrtle Point PD Powers PD

USFS Law Enforcement BLM Rangers

NOAA Law Enforcement Coquille Tribal Police

Coquille PD Confederated Tribes PD

Coquille Ambulance Myrtle Point Ambulance

Powers Ambulance Coos Forest Protective Association

