Voting for Coos County Measure 6-168 would end a tax debt.
The Jordan Cove LNG project is planning to construct their facility on the North Spit and, in anticipation of the increased usage, the infrastructure is going to require improvements and further development. The county commissioners unanimously voted to use Urban Renewal funding for some of this development claiming it is an incentive for new business.
However, urban renewal money is corporate welfare, not economic development, because only a few private corporations directly benefit from the taxing scheme. Urban renewal siphons money away from other taxing districts through a process called tax-increment financing leaving the rest of us to make up the difference. The taxing districts that sacrifice funding for urban renewal districts include colleges, libraries, schools, and law enforcement.
It is a bad deal for the people to use $35 million of public money to fund a $7 billion project when the owners of the LNG or the utilities have the means to pay for the increased burden on the system. The pipeline will go forward no matter how the vote turns out because the infrastructure is a small expense to a multi-billion dollar industry. The UR money will not be a determining factor for this project either way.
Coos County Measure 6-168 comes down to one question. Should the voters of Coos County stop the politicians from using public money to develop the North Spit to facilitate the construction of a private project?
Please vote YES to end the county’s urban renewal tax. Vote YES to stop another corporate welfare scheme. Vote YES to show support for the free spirit of capitalism over the corrupting power of corporatism and make them pay their fair share. Vote YES to repeal. Vote YES for Measure 6-168!
Rob Taylor
Bandon