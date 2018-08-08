Political leaders aren't made overnight. District 9 State Representative Caddy McKeown has invested much of herself for so many years in the South Coast that you can trust that she'll never pull up stakes and move to greener pastures.
Before she was elected to the Oregon State Legislature, Caddy McKeown served six years as a commissioner for the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay. She served 12 years on the Coos Bay School Board. She spent 16 years on the Bob Belloni Ranch Inc. Board, 22 years on the Mingus Park Pool Board, and eight years as a board director of the Energy Trust of Oregon.
South Coast voters can always be assured that Caddy understands the south coast and the needs of its people. She believes in protecting and utilizing our natural resources necessary to grow State Legislative Chair of the Transportation Committee she is very aware of the importance of transportation to the isolated south coast. Under her transportation chair, Oregon now has plans to replace the old Scottsburg Bridge, which is ODOT's main supply route from Highway 5 to the south coast.
When it's time to vote, remember that Caddy McKeown is no fair weather friend. She's been a contributing member of our community for many years and will continue to be there for us in the years to come. You can count on her in Salem to always promote the best interest of the South Coast.
Jesse G. Arteaga
Coos Bay