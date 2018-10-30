My name is Rachel Stappler, and I am a physician assistant. I was born and raised in Coos County and returned home over eight years ago to practice medicine.
Rural medicine is near and dear to my heart. There are a lot of challenges unique to rural areas that create barriers to care. Transportation, access to specialists, you name it.
Caddy McKeown has been an advocate for rural medicine in Oregon, and has always stepped up when medical providers in Coos County asked for her help. In Salem she has led bills and supported legislation that has helped increase access to care and addressed specific needs of patients.
Please vote for Caddy in this election to continue to support rural medicine needs in Coos County!
Rachel Stappler
North Bend