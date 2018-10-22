Teri Grier’s high talk about providing “compassionate leadership for our coast” is not meant to persuade me and other long-time liberals. Some sort of sorcery is required to erase the images of Mitch McConnell declaring how much huge tax cuts for large corporations and billionaires are going to provide jobs, the White House’s calculated, cruel separation of immigrant children from their asylum-seeking parents, and GOP Secretaries of State purging from their states’ voter rolls probable Democratic Party voters. GOP candidates like Grier have to dissemble hard to try to reverse the growing disregard many voters harbor for today’s Republican Party.
The GOP has always been the water-carriers of big business and the very wealthy. To attain majority support, Republican candidates must assert that their taxation policies benefit the middle and lower economic classes; they must exacerbate wedge issues; they must exploit citizenry fear of and prejudice toward people easily scapegoated; and they must vilify their opponents. Truth goes out the window. Winning is all that matters.
Red Republican Teri Grier opposes cap and trade, the mildest form of reducing CO2 emissions. On her website, she states: “Cap-and-trade is a system designed to raise tax revenue, not reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”
She bemoans the poverty so apparent in rural Oregon and blames Democrats. Corporate employee wages across our county have been stagnant for decades while corporate profits have soared. Which political party has supported this? Which political party opposes minimum wage increases while pushing always to cut taxes that benefit almost exclusively the top one percent? Teri Grier takes the Ayn Rand position that the poor must not be helped. Assisting them, she has said, turns them into babies, strips them of their self-esteem, destroys their motivation.
Grier’s website states that she supports right-wing Measures 104 and 106.
Her attack flyers — typical GOP vilification — portray Caddy McKeown as a horrible person. Surprised?
Caddy McKeown is a moderate, business-oriented Democrat. At a recent forum she stated: "I’m much more concerned about voting for this district than I am about voting for or against a party.”
In 2012 I wrote this in The World. "I want representing me a person who is governed not by expediency, and not by moneyed interests that benefit the few. I want that person guided by fairness and conscience.” That is what I got. That is what I will get if Caddy is re-elected.
Harold Titus
Florence