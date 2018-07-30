Integrity and self-interest.
I am writing this letter of support for Caddy McKeown’s re-election as our State Representative for District 9, for two simple reasons.
The first and most important reason is that she is a person of integrity. Through every observation of Rep. McKeown’s town halls, presentations, and community gatherings she has demonstrated courtesy, patience, deep subject knowledge, a willingness to agree to disagree, humor, collegiality, an optimistic attitude, and great community pride.
The second reason is that my vote for Rep. McKeown is in my own self-interest because Rep. McKeown is an effective representative. Her long local family history means that she knows the people, the problems, the alliances, and the nuances of how our area is different from Oregon’s urban centers. She has used that knowledge to collaborate persuasively with colleagues to benefit our community on issues such as transportation, housing, education, resource management, and elder care.
Since 2013 Rep. McKeown has ably represented District 9, which stretches from Yachats to Coos Bay, and includes more than 63,000 people and 27,000 households. Over 24 percent of us are seniors (age 64+) and another 39 percent+ are over 40. Our diverse population, economy, and geography require a representative who can understand, develop legislative proposals, and effectively guide legislation through the governance process. Rep. McKeown does this very, very well. For example, in a letter to The World on Sept. 9, 2017, the League of Oregon Cities Executive Director wrote, in part:
"On behalf of the League of Oregon Cities and its 241 member cities, I am writing to acknowledge the leadership and hard work of Representative Caddy McKeown resulting in passage of a $5.3 billion, multi-modal transportation package. As co-chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation Preservation and Modernization, Rep. McKeown helped lead efforts during stakeholder meetings around the state, as well as in work groups and public hearings during the session that resulted in the passage of HB 2017."
Rep. McKeown’s work on HB 2017 brought to our District 9 over $40 million to replace the Scottsburg bridge, plus funds to build and maintain roads and bridges ($15.3 per year for 10 years) and to improve public transit ($11.3 per year for 10 years).
Caddy McKeown has proven leadership qualities that make her a powerful and compelling advocate for all of us. Please join me to reelect Caddy McKeown as Representative for House District 9.
Jan Hooper
North Bend