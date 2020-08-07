As the City of Coos Bay mayor and in partnership with our City Council, I have made a commitment to take actions aimed at helping the citizens of Coos Bay feel safe, respected and represented. As such, we had planned to launch a series of community forums, engaging in open dialogue regarding racial tensions. Unfortunately, because of COVID-19, we must abide by the statewide ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.
We still feel an urgent need to continue these conversations and are eager to hear questions, comments, and feedback from the greater Coos Bay community. We have created the below linked invitation for residents to share thoughts directly with the City Council.
From these conversations, we plan to work with our partners in the community to develop actionable next steps, ensuring we live up to the rich heritage and “can-do” attitude for which we pride ourselves.
Joe Benetti
Mayor of Coos Bay
Please visit here to submit your thoughts or our website at www.coosbay.org.
