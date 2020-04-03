As you know, times are different and things are not as they have always been. The health and safety of our citizens and our staff is the City Council’s top priority. This is a critical moment in our world and our community, and the situation continues to evolve with new precautionary restrictions being put in place for our safety.
According to the World Health Organization, since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, there are over 750,000 confirmed cases worldwide and that number continues to grow. We have been blessed in Coos County, up to this point, as we don’t have a confirmed case, thanks to the work of many on the front lines and our citizens who are following precautions such as social distancing, regular hand washing, keeping away from the face, and so on. We have been fortunate so far, but the fight against the spread of this disease is far from over.
Don’t let your guard down. We all need to continue to work together and do our part so we can limit the spread of this disease and save lives. It may be several weeks before we can return to some sense of normal, but we will get through this.
Joe Benetti
Mayor, Coos Bay
