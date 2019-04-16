Taxation without representation.
On October 20, I wrote about the North Bend Public Safety “fee.” I expressed contempt for the way the city council enacted this “Tax in fees clothing” to circumvent democracy.
In November, out of “good conscience”, the ever-so-benevolent city council allowed a vote (just a formality folks) on the final $10 of the proposed $25 “fee.” The majority voted “no more money.” What was the city council’s response? INCREASE the “fee” to $30. I warned this would happen!
Apparently the mayor and the city council have no conscience! Ladies and gentlemen, they’re “flipping us off.” They don’t care how the “governed” voted. They’re going to take our money anyway. You'd expect this in a third world country, NOT in a Democratic Republic. This is tyranny!
The council, using banana republic tactics, purposely attached the “fee” to our water bill to coerce us in to paying this undemocratic TAX. Need proof? For three months, I paid everything on my water bill except the $15 “fee”. The water board threatened “disruption of service and additional charges”. The “fee” has NOTHING to do with the water board services I paid for. This is EXTORTION! The water board is merely a “billing service” for this unethical TAX. If this isn’t “breach of contract” it SHOULD be!
The council stated a NEED for more police officers; for our safety and for officer backup. RUBBISH! We have the “right to bear arms” to take responsibility for our own safety. And just pass by any “fender-bender” in North Bend and there are usually three police cars there. Misused resources!
For 16 years the city has known about the unfunded liability for benefit packages IT negotiated. And apparently nothing was done to provide that funding. Now, in desperation, the council is trying to make US pay for its IRRESPONSIBILITY! It is criminal to force the citizens to pay for retirement packages the city knew or should have known it couldn’t afford.
Most politicians’ minds work like this; Go for the artery! They purposely underfund, let’s say street maintenance (Coos Bay) to create a very visible problem (potholes). Then they proclaim, “We need MORE money”.
FUNDING isn’t the problem! Spending PRIORITIES and MISMANAGEMENT are the problems!
Is it time for recall petitions? Is it time for a referendum to take back control of our city’s overspending?
Let me know what you think.
Terry Milby
North Bend