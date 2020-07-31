I fail to see the connection that Perry Holman was attempting to make between driving and wearing face masks, as he was comparing apples to oranges. Driving is a privilege as well as a responsibility which can (be) revoked if individuals ignore the laws put into place to ensure safety....
Individuals who choose not to wear a mask or to practice social distancing should stay home/self-isolate so that the rest of us can practice responsible measures to protect ourselves as well as our fellow Oregonians.
It is not a political statement, it is common sense and caring about your fellow residents. Stay home, Mr. Holman, stop complaining, and we will all be better off.
