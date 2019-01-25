In January of 1988, SB962 was enacted into law creating the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay (Port), which included provisions that its commission members were designated political appointees of the governor, effectively transferring the Port from local to State control.
The World article dated Dec. 29, 2018, Coos County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) through their Combined Services Unit (CSU) spokesman outlined the various procedures and policies that would be implemented to provide security to the Jordan Cove Energy Project (JCEP). Security for the pipeline was not addressed. Initial CSU staffing would be 21 employees, with a budget at $6-8 million a year, which approximates the current jail budget.
The rationale behind the CCSO involvement was they could do a better job than a private entity, though first we should ask, why is the Coos County Board of Commissioners (BOC) through the CCSO again entering into a public/private partnership?
The real life consequence of the JCEP is the Bay Area will cease to exist as an idyllic backwater community, and as such the entire estuary will become a magnet for marginalized groups and thus exposed to a myriad of potential risks.
It would seem that since the State of Oregon via their acolyte the Port is responsible for the locating the JCEP upon Coos Bay, they should ultimately be responsible for its security along with the rest of the Bay Area. The State of Oregon Public Safety arm is the Oregon State Police (OSP), who are better funded and staffed than the CCSO.
The financial resources available to OSP is huge. The state budget is measured in the tens of billions of dollars while Coos County's is approximately $21 million. As we know projects that contain government involvement tend to grow over time.
Though the article implies that JCEP will cover all costs incurred by the CCSO, will it really? Market fluctuations, new environmental standards, unscheduled maintenance, accidents could all negatively impact their financial health thus jeopardizing payments. Adequate resources and JCEPs good faith to honor their commitments is the only guarantee.
The eventual shutdown could result in layoffs of CSU deputies not absorbed by the CCSO, creating an unfunded liability to self-insured Coos County which would have to bear their termination costs.
There are many scenarios that could trigger a JCEP default, the question is has the BOC insulated itself from its effects.
Steve Scheer
Coos Bay