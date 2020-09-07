Thank you to the nursing staff at Bay Area Hospital for their excellent care and empathy for my husband and our extended family during an incredibly sad time for all of us. Your professionalism and understanding allowed all to have extended time with our husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. I really can’t stress how great you were.
Thank you to our friends who provided support and care for our large family group. It allowed us more time to share meals and time together. You ladies are SO appreciated.
And, a big thank you to R & J Plumbing! During a stressful time, we had a plumbing issue. After calling many plumbers on the Friday afternoon before Labor Day, one who said would call back and didn’t, and others who couldn’t come for weeks to months, I called Tri-County Plumbing who couldn’t help but gave me plumber Ron Ward’s recently established business number. He came immediately and fixed the issue. We are forever grateful.
Betty Pratt
North Bend
