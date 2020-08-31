Thank you for the nice article about the upcoming roof replacement at the Egyptian.
What you printed regarding funding for the project is not complete. We also received over $17,000 in local donations, which I believe was almost all from members as they sent roof donation forms in with their checks, $20,000 from the Coquille Tribal Community Fund, $6,000 from the Oregon Community Foundation, $10,000 Henry Lea Hillman, Jr. Foundation grant and $64,200 from the Oregon State Parks Historic Theatre Grant.
The total was $117,230 but the bid for the project was about $122,600 so we are needing about $5,000 of our own money to meet the bid, excluding any contingency.
We want to make sure everyone who has contributed to this project is acknowledged so we will appreciate your printing this addendum to your article.
June Willoughby
Secretary
Egyptian Theatre Preservation Association
