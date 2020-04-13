Would a $10 billion investment in Oregon that provided 2,000 jobs over the next few years help our recovery from COVID-19? Is our state government now ready to set ideology aside and take a more practical and fact driven view of our world? But for a couple of permits caught up in the political morass that is our state government, such a project is nearly shovel ready. Of course, it is the Jordan Cove LNG export terminal. The experts, not the politicians, say there would be minimal long term damage to our environment. All local governments and school districts agree the project is an incredible stimulus opportunity that we need NOW!
Environmentalists argue that it would be harmful to the environment and would promote the use of hydrocarbon fuels. This ideologically driven view ignores many of the more salient facts.
1. Every million BTU of LNG that replaces a comparable amount of coal REDUCES greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40%. That means the jet stream carries less contamination to our shores.
2. Industry, today, is flaring (burning) excess gas because there is no place to put it.
3. Jordan Cove has the competitive advantage of a 9 day on the water shipping advantage over gulf ports.
4. Up to 2,000 jobs through the multi-year construction phase would be a serious antidote to our COVID induced economic travails.
5. The investment adds to the taxable asset base nearly doubling the amount of taxes (or fees in lieu of) for taxing agencies in Coos County with schools at the fore front, with not ONE red cent taken from our economically beleaguered citizenry.
It is long past time for those of us fed up with consigning successive generations to poverty because timber collapsed, largely due to endangered species activists. How has that helped our local folks? Let’s not allow a repeat of that unhappy scenario.
To be sure, we all need to be good stewards of our environment. It is in our self interest to do so. But we must learn to MANAGE these issues, not KILL them.
Time is critical. Let your state legislators, all of them, and your governor know you are fed up with a life governed by the Portland metro elite. Your future and your children’s depends on making your voice heard!
Jon Barton
Coos Bay
