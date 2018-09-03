The new wastewater treatment plant on Empire Boulevard is very impressive. However, because it occupies such a prominent site overlooking the channel, and is located on a major tourist route,
I believe it would be a great idea if it included a gift shop as well. It would be a natural and help pay for the structure. I would like to suggest that the shop should be called, "The Settling Tank". It would be the first of it's kind in the nation, generate much media attention, and attract numerous visitors. As you may suspect, my friends and I have many suggestions for things the shop could carry. Future development may include tours and a museum. This idea is offered freely in community spirit.
Fred Ostrom
Coos Bay