Most of my friends are, like me, getting a bit long in the tooth. We are coming to the end of our careers or perhaps we have already retired. For many, that means we have achieved a level of financial security, even if it is only the equity in our homes and a small savings. It also means we are probably a bit more sanguine in our views and less inclined toward activism. That is most of us but not all of us. There are many who, absent the demands of a career or building financial security do have time for activism and want to take up a cause. All too often, they become doctrinaire and intolerant of other points of view. Often, they fail to think of others, especially those that are still struggling to achieve what we already have. “Well, we made ours, let them make theirs,” seems to be an oft adopted attitude.
That is very, very short-sighted. After living in this community for nearly three decades I have learned the majority are still struggling. We have an incredibly high official poverty rate and an effective one much higher. Schools and the education we provide our children have suffered reduced programs exacerbated by poor infrastructure compared with decades past. Our graduation rate is abysmal, and students coming out of school have no clue how to rent an apartment or balance a bank account. They don’t know how to get a job or understand what it takes to live on their own. There are insufficient police resources to deal with drug use and related petty crime is rampant and growing leaving it to go on largely unfettered. Our local roads and streets are in a terrible state. There’s much more but you get the picture.
The cost of providing services increases, on average around 6 percent per year. Revenues increase about 3 percent annually. The taxpayer is fed up with paying more taxes and receiving sub-standard services. Increasing the tax rate is politically impossible. The only realistic solution is to increase investment in the tax base of the county by investing in additional assets against which we assess taxes. Increased investment means better employment opportunities, a better economy and a better quality of life for all. Get active. Support investment. We are at a crossroad — invest or perish. Get active. Do it now!
Jon Barton
Coos Bay