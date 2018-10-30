Every year our property taxes keep going up, as if property owners have unlimited budgets. I know funds are tight in many areas of our local government, so I wonder what the recent Coos County mailing regarding font size on the voters ballot cost the taxpayers of Coos County.
Seems a simple proof read could have solved the problem, and saved lots of taxpayer dollars. I received a colored index card explaining the necessity of sending the document. So ... we paid someone to compose the card, paid someone to address the cards, and paid the postage to send the card to all the voters of Coos County. Wow ... was that really necessary?
No wonder our taxes keep going up ... sad commentary just to waste hard earned money.
Dawn Vonderlin
Bandon