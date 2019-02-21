Thanks to the League of Women Voters (LWV) for presenting the informational forum on the ecological aspects of the Jordan Cove Project, held at the Egyptian Theatre on Jan. 31. Every resident of the Bay Area should be aware of the facts about the potential natural hazards in building this LNG facility and the permanent catastrophic damage to the bay. If you were not able to attend this important forum you owe it to yourself to watch the recording at coosmediacenter.viebit.com. And don't miss the LWV forum to be held in April concerning the safety of the project.
For many years I've depended on the League of Women Voters for independent and unbiased opinions on candidates for election. When they choose to take a position concerning governmental regulation you can count on the fact that LWV has thoroughly researched the issue and reached a consensus among its members. Regarding Jordan Cove, LWV "concluded that the project's permit applications as submitted did not adequately address the environmental, economic, and cultural impacts, nor did they provide adequate justification to support approval." LWV supports denying these applications. This is a powerful voice against this project.
The latest "real number" of permanent jobs required at Jordan Cove appears to be fewer than 70.
On a lighter note, Dick Leshley, current acting drum major for the Booster's "What-Me-Worry?" LNG Marching Band, assures us that Jordan Cove LLC will not go out of business should the price of natural gas plummet. No worries, Dick, should Jordan Cove run out of money, I'm sure the Port of Coos Bay will jump in and keep the plant running, just as they've done for the railroad.
Ron Dudas
Coos Bay