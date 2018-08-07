The following is in regard to none other than (drum roll) Bill Lucero and the ongoing saga thereof.
Perhaps I watch too many old westerns, such as Gunsmoke, and Walker Texas Ranger, Bonanza, and the like, although Walker may be classified in another category ... but he does wear a cowboy hat and often times rides a horse.
Anyway, the guilty party certainly did not have the means or the time to muster up all the lawyers and media attention in order to delay his subsequent fair and just: If the truth and consequences finally be made known to whoever seeks this unruly information and the vast scattering thereof. Back in the old days, just was swift!
And they didn't have all this technology that's at our fingertips!
Long story short, Bill Lucero could have made this mind-blower easier on everyone if he has just "jumped ship" at the very beginning of his "to be (to put it very bluntly) a decent, honorable, trust worthy, safe, unbiased person employed by North Bend High School and the parents to shelter (so to speak) the children as they go as best they, individually, can, through 12th grade and their graduation. Without unnecessary and frugal obstacles in their way. Their future hold many new adventures for them and they definitely do not need a Lucero for their high school experience!
Long live their freedom and their rights to the life they have earned and are rightful to. For shame on you, Lucero, for all of the harm you have done. Checkmate. Gave over. You are out!
Carol Ronquillo
Coos Bay