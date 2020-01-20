I am going to piggyback on my truth-teller friend, Jon Barton. Yes we need to let Governor Brown know that we support the Jordan Cove project. The struggle now is in Salem. If you have access to email, use it to loudly voice your support.
Jon Barton has written a string of clear, comprehensive letters that has encapsulated the issue at hand. Either Jordan Cove is built following all the rules and regulations required and changes our economic future. Or we allow our folks in Salem to chase away this $10 billion project and continue in institutional generational poverty.
Jon mention a total Coos County tax revenue for all districts of $65 million. If Jordan Cove is built, the tax revenue will increase to $104 million, at no cost to us! This only one benefit.
I am not going to even mention the opposition positions on safety and environment in the face of three positive EIN's over the years AND a positive NOAA report.
You have free articles remaining.
Let the Governor know that we are Oregonians — strong, angry Oregonians that deserve at least equal treatment.
Dick Leshley
Coos Bay