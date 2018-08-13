I wanted to write and let the community know just how much everyone is doing to help keep our kids busy and productive this summer.
The first “camp” we got our grandkids signed into was a fabulous golf camp. For the entire month of July the kids got an hour of private lessons weekly with well trained and skilled professionals. Each Sunday in the month of July the students would go to a different golf course in the area and actually play nine holes of golf having a mini tournament conducted by the various courses. They went from Sunset Bay Golf course to Coos Golf Club, to Bandon Crossings and Bandon Dunes. What an experience these kids had. I know we now have two prospective golfers on our hands.
Next we were off to the theatre. For one week the kids went to The Liberty Theatre in North Bend for the first annual Stagecraft Academy. The kids were exposed to all the various parts of the theatre. The classes started at 9 a.m. and ran until 3 p.m. daily for a week. They learned about lighting, set design, costumes, makeup, sound, as well as acting accumulating with some great skits for all. I can only applaud the wonderful efforts of all the people involved who set about to give everyone a little touch of the arts. This really gave the kids a look at another aspect of life that they can consider as they grow up. Thanks to all of you!
Lastly we just finished a crash course of Pickle Ball offered by the Boys and Girls club. This is one of the most popular games in the country and our grandson is hooked. What a wonderful experience. The kids were taught the rules, style, technique and course etiquette. This week just flew by as well. Thank you SWOYA.
The pool is offering free swim at Mingus and the county fair was great. All and all our kids are really getting a lot out of the great summer activities — and we are just beginning August. I can’t wait to see how the rest of the summer goes. I truly do want to thank all the many volunteers that have been involved with these activities as well as the other ones we were too busy to attend.
Debbie Loudenbeck
Coos Bay