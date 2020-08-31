Last week, the Peoples’ House was looted. Its dignity stolen so blatant lies could be read from a teleprompter, all paid for with taxpayers’ money. Money that was not going to help teach our children. Money that was not helping our elderly receive the care they deserve. Money not going to support veterans who have given so much.
Instead of governing, what were these looters doing? Erecting television scenes in the Rose Garden. One of the most hurtful words were made Thursday night when The White House was called “a building” by the man who occupies it, and even boasted that “we” have it and “they” don’t.
The White House is The Peoples’ House. It is a living memorial to our republic and democratic way of life. Now, its tenants govern by royal decree, like the recent 10% tariff placed on Canadian aluminum so that Rusal, a Russian company with a 40% stake in a proposed aluminum mill in Ashland, Kentucky can make even more profit from its 200 million dollar investment.
The scribble of a marker deferred the Payroll Tax responsibilities between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31. This tax funds Social Security and Medicare and would not be paid until January 1 through April 30, 2021. This tax, if cut permanently on Dec. 31, as stated in August of this year, would bankrupt these two programs by 2023 in their time of continuing need.
What were the looters doing last week? Sabotaging the United States Postal Service with removal of automated sorting machines, drop boxes and cutting employee hours during a pandemic and in front of a presidential election. Its 17% military veteran workforce continue to serve our country, delivering lifesaving prescriptions and protecting democracy.
The ultimate moment of disgust for me was seeing a man and a row of American flags with gleaming golden eagles, just below head height. The Presidential Seal was positioned and centered behind his head, slightly elevated above the flags, but still partially hidden so that only the golden rim of the seal was seen. It made a literal glowing halo of gold around the man’s head.
For four days, the cries for law and order were made from an active crime scene. The Hatch Act was defied and defiled, and we taxpayers paid for it. Do not expect me to applaud and cheer these looters.
Sue Powrie
Myrtle Point
