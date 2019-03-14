Dear people of the great state of Oregon.
Hello! I am a third-grade student in Northern Virginia. In third grade, we do state projects, and I have chose your state! I am very excited to learn about the great state of Oregon as I work on my project.
Some of the information that we get for our projects will be from books and websites, but the best information is from the people who live in each states. This is why I am writing to you. I am hoping that you would be willing to send me some items to help me learn more about the best things in your state. It could be things like postcards, maps, pictures, souvenirs, general information, this newspaper article, or any other items that would be useful.
You can mail items to the address below, I really appreciate your help!
Ms. Lyons' Class, The Langley School, 1411 Balls Hill Road, McLean, Virginia, 22101.
Andrei
Virginia