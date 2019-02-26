Two critics of my "Impeach Trump Now" letter have shown us how detached from reality they are. Gordon Wilson (11/2/19) and Terry Bernhardt (12/2/19) both praised our current economic condition but failed to mention how many of the formally middle class are trying to get by on wages so low that they can't make their car payments, afford their housing, pay their student loans, save $500 for emergencies and have to rely on charity if they lose a couple weeks pay.
Since industry after industry has been captured by big business which squashes unions and workers and gouges consumers while buying off the government's anti-trust and patent divisions the bottom 90 percent is being driven into debtor poverty as almost never before; hence the clamor for a $15 minimum wage and single payer health care, both of which the Trump party (previously known as Republicans) opposes.
Both critics site illegals as rampant criminals but notice who most of our terrorists and shooters are--native born white men.
And remember that President Clinton was impeached primarily for lying about an affair, which directly affected only a very few people while Trump has told thousands of verified lies affecting millions — concerning health care, immigration and tax cuts etc. Lying and hypocrisy are core tactics of the right and they keep getting away with it.
Just because Trump hasn't been indicted yet doesn't mean he won't be, given that he confessed to Lester Holt to obstructing justice, and has hired Justice Dept. lackeys, appointed two favorable SCOTUS justices and intimidated witnesses and jurors. He has clearly enriched himself and family, running over the emolument clause of the Constitution and we haven't gotten to his subservience to Putin yet. If he can slither away from indictments and jail that makes it all the more important that he is impeached before he can do any more damage.
A couple days after my letter appeared, The Atlantic magazine came out with a cover story and nine pages, elaborating on and adding to the points I made. If in doubt — read it.
It is disheartening that locals can't seem to see past the North Spit. Repetitive letters keep flowing into this paper over the LNG controversy but it seems that very few care about what is happening to this country and just who is at fault. Locals voted for Trump and Art Robinson. Start there.
John Zimmerman
Coos Bay