Elected officials across the country are debating solutions for health care. Community Health Centers address the most pressing concerns through their quality, innovative and cost-saving care. Health centers are an American success story — saving lives and stimulating local economies. They are locally-run yet part of a national network that serves one in 12 Americans, or 28 million people. They save American tax payers $24 billion a year in health care costs by preventing and managing chronic diseases. They are not ordinary medical clinics; they are also problem-solvers who reach beyond the exam room to address what may cause illness – environmental factors, such as homelessness, stress, substance use or illiteracy.
Waterfall Clinic Inc. dba Waterfall Community Health Center is among this family of community health centers, governed by a nonprofit volunteer board of directors made up of at least 51 percent patients. Since 1998, our community health center has served the Southern Oregon Coast and provides services in primary medical care, integrated behavioral health, mental health, women’s health, student health services, 340B in-house pharmacy, outreach, psychiatric-mental health nursing, and addressing social determinants of health.
Community Health Centers are proven models of health care and deserve sustained support from our leaders in Congress in which we thank for their support along with our community and patients. As part of National Health Center Week 2019 (August 4-10th), we invite you to visit a Community Health Center in your neighborhood and celebrate their mission and accomplishments. Find out why local health centers are the best prescription for good public health rooted in communities.
Andrea Trenner
North Bend