Some folks are convinced that the bay will be permanently closed to recreational and commercial fishermen with an additional 240 LNG ship calls a year. In the early 1980s, ship calls in Coos Bay were well over 300 per year and we all shared the bay.
When a ship enters the channel, a safety zone extends around the vessel. It is a moving zone, and if a small boat or other vessel is outside the zone then everyone continues with no interruption. If the small boat or vessel is in the way, it needs to move. The estimated time for an LNG vessel to clear an area so everyone can continue is 15 minutes. This is a non-issue brought forward by fear mongering opponents to muddy the water.
Dick Leshley
Coos Bay