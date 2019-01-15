One major concern about the proposed LNG plant at Jordan Cove is what it will do to Coos Bay itself. The Port of Coos Bay wants to dredge the bay from the entrance to Jordan Cove to a depth of 45 feet and a width of a quarter mile.
I have to ask: how much vital estuary habitat will this destroy?
The bay is .53 Google miles wide from the Hollering Place to the North Spit. I know because I’ve rowed, sailed and swum the distance many times. If the Jordan Cove project dredging takes out a quarter mile, what is left for eel grass, crabs, and bottom fish?
The Army Corps of Engineers likes rivers that are straight and sterile. Who knows what a quarter mile wide, 45 foot deep channel from the jetties to Jordan Cove will do to the fall salmon run. When a LNG ship comes in, will all of the salmon fishermen move from the hole in front of Jordan Cove? Of course they will, if there is still a hole after dredging.
With a narrow bay less than a mile wide in most spots, no one knows how much the proposed dredging will destroy eel grass beds, critical habitat for young crab and salmonids. We have an estuary that has supported aquatic life very well including crab, fish, and oysters. The proposed dredging and deepened channel threatens all of these.
For once I would like the Port of Coos Bay and the county commissioners to consider the environment over development. Jordan Cove could be a great shipping point for truck and railroad carried goods. Wood products could be loaded on trains and ships there instead of blocking views of the bay from tourists in Coos Bay.
We don’t need a railroad line paralleling U.S. Highway 101, disrupting traffic and blocking tourist development on Front Street in Coos Bay. Imagine what both Coos Bay and North Bend could do with a boardwalk from Fred Meyer to Simpson Park.
A trolley could run on the railroad tracks as a tourist attraction. New restaurants and small tourist-related businesses could be located together. The Mill would love it.
The Port and Coos County commissioners have put all of their eggs in an LNG basket without considering how it would affect the bay environmentally. The Port has also been myopic about how they could help local cities economically.
Ralph Mohr
Coos Bay