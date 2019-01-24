Who wins? If the Jordan Cove Energy Project is unable to tick all the boxes required for the necessary permits to proceed, who wins?
At first glance you might say that the Earth First folks will have scored a big victory over evil corporate greed. Will the CO2 footprint of the world be reduced by that victory? To answer that, answer this: Will Japan close the generating plants that supply electricity to its citizens? Will Japan begin using clean natural gas from another source instead of using bunker oil and coal? Will Japan pivot to nuclear despite the dangers there? The closing of Jordan Cove will not impact the CO2 output of Japan.
Will there be fewer fracked gas wells used or opened in the Unites States? As long as there is a market these wells will continue. So, the loss of Jordan Cove will not see any significant reduction in fracking.
Who loses? Coos County and the Southern Oregon region loses. We lose our most precious commodity: Hope. Today we hold our hope that we will be able to grow our economic base; more jobs, more taxes for a better life. A mantra of the folks opposed to this project is that jobs are not worth the risk. The inherent risk of this project will be mitigated by the permit process. The Department of State Lands permit alone has more than 3,000 pages. If Jordan Cove ticks all the boxes and earns the permits, we can be confident that the project is safe and environmentally responsible.
Back to jobs, what is a job worth? In our culture when we meet someone our first question is, where do you work? A job validates our existence, a family wage job generates pride and self-worth. Who is to say what a job is worth until you don't have one? Until you cannot support your family. Until you cannot get medical care for your children. Until you cannot earn enough to feed your children. What is the value of human dignity?
The Jordan Cove project will, using private dollars, change the face of our community for the better at a risk that is small at worst. Let us suppose this project to bring hope to the hopeless.
Dick Leshley
Coos Bay