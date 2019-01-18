Please someone correct me if I am wrong. It seems that early on our county commissioners agreed that LNG would not incur county taxes each year but instead would pay a fee in lieu of those taxes and that an appointed committee would be in charge of determining how the fee was distributed.
It seems to me if that this so, then the county commissioners would be off the hook when it came to accountability when taxpayers questioned the use for schools, road maintenance and other uses of property taxes. Help me out here. Is this the plan? Are we giving up that accountability for a company who is so determined to locate here? What does it have to gain by paying the fee instead of taxes? And what do the taxpayers of Coos County have to gain by the arrangement.
Charlotte Koepke
Coos Bay