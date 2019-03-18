Much has been made of the terrorist threat to the Jordan Cove Project. I have heard many people say that we would be a prime target and we do not have the resources to handle the threat. Has anyone asked why there has not been a terrorist attack on an LNG facility anywhere in the world? For example, the Mystic River LNG Plant in Boston would be devastating if successfully attacked.
The answer is simple. It is just too hard to blow up one of these plants. Liquid Natural Gas does not burn therefore cannot explode. The liquid gas must turn to gas, be kept in a confined space at a 5-15 percent oxygen to gas mixture, then ignited. It is just too much work for an uncertain outcome.
There will be excellent security and safety systems, but history dictates that an LNG plant or ship is just not a prime, or even sub-prime, terrorist target.
Dick Leshley
Coos Bay