I have been following the LNG debacle for some years now. This is not only ill conceived but downright devious. The idea that somehow this will be the silver bullet that saves the South Coast from economic ruin is a pipe dream. The principals involved with shoving this down our throats have ONE thing in mind, profit for their shareholders. Long after the construction phase is gone there will be a few well paid techs staring at dials waiting to see if the Cascadia Fault budges bringing this plant to a crashing disaster for the bay, the fishery, and the Oregon coast as a whole. You do not ship LNG 250 miles as the crow flies to a plant built on a sand dune next to an active earthquake fault line! And then there is the issue of parsing back on fossil fuel due to global warming, no brainer, say no to Jordan Cove!
Donald Gaskill
Charleston