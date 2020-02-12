In a recent article in the “Letters to the Editor" column of The World, the writer complained that numbers relating to greenhouse gas emissions from the Jordan Cove Energy Project are untrue. The writer found references in online sources showing that the Jordan Cove energy project will produce 2.2 million metric tons of greenhouse gases per year that will be released into the air. This number is true. It quantifies the amount of greenhouse gasses that will be released in the State of Oregon.
The larger number that he references as being untrue is indeed true also. The 36.8 million metric tons per year is the amount of greenhouse emissions which will be released into the world's atmosphere by the total project from extracting the gas from the ground to final delivery to the user. The greenhouse gas emissions in Oregon are indeed smaller than the total, but how can responsible citizens ignore the overall impact of such a large amount carbon released into our world?
In order to present these numbers in a more understandable way, convert them from metric tons per year to metric tons per hour. An easy way to do this is to first divide the yearly total by the number of days in a year (365), then divide the result of that division by the number of hours in a day (24).
Therefore, 2.2 metric tons per year is equivalent to 251 metric tons per hour. A metric ton is slightly heavier than a standard U.S. ton and folks, 251 of them per hour is a lot of atmospheric contamination, most of which will be concentrated over Coos Bay and North Bend. Who would want to breath that stuff? Many people will have to sell their homes and move a long way from North Bend for health reasons.
You have free articles remaining.
Note: Emission Data published by Oil Change International.
Hugh Tyler
North Bend