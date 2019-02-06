I have watched the decline of the Coos County economy for many years and feel that the Jordan Cove LNG Project could be a significant turnaround for our community.
In my conversations with local residents and landowners, I have grown to realize that there is a small but very vocal group of residents that increasingly voice their opposition toward companies that are interested in developing their businesses in our area. These residents constantly assert their point of views without considering all the facts. Driven by emotion, they strengthen their positions by attracting other supporters to their cause. Many don’t realize that there are natural gas lines under our streets, homes and all over our community.
In Oregon alone, there are approximately 18,000 miles of natural gas pipelines regulated by state and federal agencies. We even have two LNG storage facilities right here in our backyards. We have a LNG storage facility in Portland that was built in the '60s and another in Newport that was built in '70s. There is risk in everything that we do in our daily lives. My hope is that the Jordan Cove LNG Project will be decided on facts and not fear driven by a political agenda.
Jeffrey Coleman
North Bend