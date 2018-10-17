Right in the middle of a contested commissioner campaign, The World sees fit to feature a headline in the weekend edition re: LNG launching a new "education" campaign ... no bias there?
Good folks of Coos County — this is not an "education" campaign, this is an advertising/propaganda campaign pure and simple. There is nothing new and educational about it ... just blue skies, pristine environments and lots and lots of money for all! I'm sure they have a bridge to sell somewhere in the wings.
The article also fails to indicate how much money is being spent on this "campaign" ... money which is an indirect contribution to Commissioner Sweet in addition to the $30,000 (and counting?) they have already given him.
Please World - no fake news.
Steve Skinner
North Bend