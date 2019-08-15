Anyone not attending the July 28 2 p.m. performance of the Little Theatre on the Bay's "Little ole' Opry" missed a fine performance by a dedicated group of entertainers. The band was great, the dancers were wonderful, the singers were spot on, and the comedy was good, too.
There was a good turnout, though it was not sold out, and the heavy applause told the story of hard work being recognized and appreciated.
This last performance of the year of "Opry" was a real joy, and I can't thank the performers enough for a wonderful time being entertained.
John Peery
Coos Bay