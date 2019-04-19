The Langlois Lions Club is more than pleased to report that our recent Spaghetti Feed and Dessert Auction was an outstanding success. As a result, we are able to fund our Pacific High School senior scholarship of a $1,000 award again this year.
Of course, we could never have done this without the much appreciated assistance from community members and businesses: Bandon Floral and Gifts for the lovely table flower arrangements., Ray's Food Place, Port Orford, Langlois Market and Bandon's McKay’s and Ray's Food Place for the generous contribution of ground beef and Edgewaters restaurant for the bread rolls. Kudos to all the community bakers of Langlois who truly came through with a total of 31 desserts for auction.
The auction of the many World Famous Langlois desserts was lively and entertaining, and I must say, profitable. Once more, our community really made this event a memorable happening.
Deanna McDermott
Langlois