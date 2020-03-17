A woman in a hot air balloon realizes she is lost. She lowers her altitude and spots a man fishing from a boat below. She shouts to him, "Excuse me, can you help me? I promised a friend I would meet him an hour ago and I don't know where I am."
The fisherman consults his GPS and replies, "You're in a hot air balloon approximately 30 feet above the ground, you are 31 degrees north and 100 degrees west." She rolls her eyes and says, "You must be a conservative." "I am," he replies, "how did you know?" "Well," she said, "everything you tell me is technically correct but I have no idea what to do with your information. Frankly, you aren't much help to me."
The fisherman smiles and says, "You must be a liberal." "I am," replies the woman, "How did you know?" "Well." replies the fisherman, "You don't know where you are or where you are going. You've risen to where you are due to a lot of hot air. You made a promise you had no idea how to keep, and now you expect me to solve your problem. You are in exactly the same position you were when we met but somehow, now it's my fault."
Michael Nagy
North Bend
