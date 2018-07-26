After reading Mr. Dudas' letter, "A Wilde Surprise," I am convinced that Mr. Dudas is suffering from an extreme case of Trump Derangement Syndrome! Apparently Terry Bernhardt and I have sent him into a liberal rage. He has called me vtriolic. The first thing liberals do when they can not defend their positions is to call people names.
Get in line Mr. Dudas, liberals have already called me every thing they can think of! Liberals should quit using "racist". They worn that one out! You may be shocked if you knew how many people in this area support and agree with Terry Bernhardt and I.
Mr. Dudas thinks Terry and I are terrified by the threat of desperate immigrants. Not so! I am more concerned about ignorant liberals who would have open borders. Apparently Mr. Dudas does not know the difference between immigrants and illegal aliens. And yes Mr. Dudas my family did immigrate to this county LEGALLY! and they did not receive any handouts from the government or anybody else!
And yes, Mr. Dudas, I am also a veteran, Korean era, and I support President Trump 100 percent. Mr. Dudas did not say if he ever served in the military or did anything for this country. I find it unfortunate that Mr. Dudas and most of the liberals in this country are so blinded by hate they can not see all the great things that President Trump has done for this country. The other statements Mr. Dudas made about laundering money for the Russians and the rest of his articles are too ridiculous to discuss. I guess CNN and his other fake news stations didn't tell him about all of the top FBI and DOJ people who were fired for lying and misconduct. They should go to prison with Hillary Clinton!
So Mr. Dudas just keep yelling Russia, Russia, Russia and making a fool of yourself.
Phil Shellabarger
Coquille