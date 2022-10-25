This month, Lorraine Pool has submitted two separate letters telling us all the evils of the conservative candidates. We know every human has flaws, so I'm willing to concede all the shortcomings of these candidates she describes.
Now please, let's hear about the policies of the other side that have or are going to make our lives better and our county/state/country a better and safer place for all of us. We won't hear about this because there simply are none.
Liberal woke rule and policies have been an abject failure and they just double down on more of it. And people just keep saying thank you sir, may I have another. It's time to get this country and state back to common sense and family values and if the Democrats were willing to do this I would vote for them but they are not and they need to go far away from the levers of power. If I'm wrong make your case other than what's the matter with these people. Tell me what 's right about your people and their policies for once.
Because frankly I'm not seeing it and yes they have been in control.
