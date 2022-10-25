This month, Lorraine Pool has submitted two separate letters telling us all the evils of the conservative candidates. We know every human has flaws, so I'm willing to concede all the shortcomings of these candidates she describes.

Now please, let's hear about the policies of the other side that have or are going to make our lives better and our county/state/country a better and safer place for all of us. We won't hear about this because there simply are none.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween movie night movie?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments